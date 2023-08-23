Amazon Luna is now available on LG TVs

While Amazon Luna has seen some games disappear over the past few months, the platform is still chugging along, and today, it’s seeing a big expansion with a native app launching on LG TVs.

Announced today alongside the ongoing Gamescom 2023 event, Amazon Luna is launching on LG TVs. The cloud gaming service will launch on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 or newer, with models launched between 2021 and 2023 supported.

LG says that this will be available in the US, Canada, Germany, and the UK, but the press release does also mention solely the United States at one point. Luna launched in other countries just recently, though, so we’re inclined to believe the app will be available in any supported regions.

The Amazon Luna app on LG TVs will support streaming games from Luna’s subscription-based channels, as well as the free rotating library of Prime games and Ubisoft titles that users have purchased on PC. Fortnite is also available for free on the platform.

Players can use the Luna Controller directly or use a Bluetooth controller paired to their TV.

Luna is available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany and LG Smart TV owners in these regions can start playing by logging into their Amazon account on the Luna app. Then simply connect a Luna Controller, either a compatible Bluetooth-enabled controller or the Luna Phone Controller app, and start gaming.

This is big news for Luna, as LG is one of the world’s largest TV makers. LG has also been a fairly big proponent of cloud gaming, with the company also working with Nvidia for a GeForce Now app and also previously Google for a Stadia app before the service was shut down.

Amazon Luna still does not officially support Android TV OS, though, which leaves out one of the fastest-growing smart TV platforms.

More on Amazon Luna: