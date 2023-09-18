Android 13 September security update rolling out for Pixel

Google is rolling out Android 13’s September update for the Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet and Fold today. It comes two weeks after when Google usually releases monthly Pixel updates as we wait for Android 14, and is just a security patch.
There are 22 security issues resolved in the Android 13 September patch dated 2023-09-01 and 12 for 2023-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists one additional security fix for a Mali vulnerability that “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”
There are separate builds for Verizon, T-Mobile, and Japanese carriers.
- Pixel Fold: TQ3C.230901.001.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3C.230901.001.A2 — Japan — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3C.230901.001.B1 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: TQ3A.230901.001.B1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C3 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C1 — T-Mobile — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C1 — T-Mobile — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C1 — T-Mobile — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a 5G: TQ3A.230901.001 — Factory Image — OTA
- TQ3A.230901.001.C2 — Verizon — Factory Image — OTA
There’s no included Android 13 September 2023 update changelog.
