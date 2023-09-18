Android 13 September security update rolling out for Pixel

Google is rolling out Android 13’s September update for the Pixel 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet and Fold today. It comes two weeks after when Google usually releases monthly Pixel updates as we wait for Android 14, and is just a security patch.

There are 22 security issues resolved in the Android 13 September patch dated 2023-09-01 and 12 for 2023-09-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists one additional security fix for a Mali vulnerability that “may be under limited, targeted exploitation.”

There are separate builds for Verizon, T-Mobile, and Japanese carriers.

There’s no included Android 13 September 2023 update changelog.