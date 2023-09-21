Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $300 off, Pixel Stand 2nd Gen $57, more

A $300 discount on Samsung’s new Galazy Z Fold 5 is headlining all of today’s deals. This all-time low comes joined by one of the best discounts ever on Google’s Pixel Stand 2nd Gen at $57, as well as much of the same low prices on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra models. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Now dropping the unlocked 512GB model down to $1,620, today’s offer lands from the usual $1,920 price tag in order to save you $300. It’s an all-time low and $200 below the previous mention. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

Rare discount brings Google’s 2nd Gen Pixel Stand to $57

Dropping in price for only the third time this year, a rare discount has befell the new Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Only marked down to $57 on Amazon, this is still a rare chance to save from the $79 going rate and delivering the second-best offer of the year. This is $3 under our previous mention.

The perfect addition to your new Pixel device that you might have picked up over Prime Day, Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 7/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging, it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra falls to best prices yet

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now discounting an assortment of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale for some of the best prices yet, all of which start from $920 for the 128GB capacity. Down from $1,100, you’re looking at $180 in savings. This is $30 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. There’s also up to $200 off higher-end capacities, too.

As the most capable tablet in Samsung’s previous-generation lineup, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is also one of the best options on the market period for an Android tablet. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, you’ll find a 14.6-inch sAMOLED display that surrounds the tiny notch and its selfie camera module on the front. Compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, you’ll also be able to take advantage of DeX features for turning the tablet into more of a desktop, with the upwards of 512GB of built-in storage also coming backed by microSD card support. All powered by AndroidL, you can learn more about what to expect from the experience in our coverage.

