Pixel 8 Pro shows up with matte glass in hands-on images as release date is confirmed

The leaks just keep coming ahead of Google’s Pixel launch event, with two more Pixel 8 leaks today showing off the Pro’s matte glass back, as well as a carrier confirming the release date for both devices.

Kicking things off with the Pixel 8 release date, Three IE shared a pre-order page for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro today which confirms a few tidbits. That includes that, yes, Google’s new devices will be available in Ireland, and reiterates that pre-orders will open on October 4.

But, as pointed out by Adam Conway on Twitter/X, the page also confirms the Pixel 8 release date.

In a FAQ section, Three confirms that Pixel 8 orders will be delivered on October 12.

If you pre-order either the Google Pixel 8 or Google Pixel 8 Pro before 11th October at 3PM, your new phone will be delivered by 12th October. Subject to courier lead time.

That’s the same date we reported would be when Google’s new phones will be available in-store and is the proper “release date” of the devices, as October 4 is just acting as the launch. In that same report, we mentioned that Google is upping prices this year, something that seems to apply across the pond as well.

Beyond that, some new hands-on images also give us another look at the Pixel 8 Pro in black.

The images appear to have come from a Facebook post, but we stumbled into them in a public group earlier this afternoon. Whatever the origin, the images don’t really reveal much besides the fact that the back of the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely matte, at least in this black variant. Whether or not this applies to all variants is still up for debate, but it’s a sweet change if so.

Google is set to officially announce Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Updated to clarify likely source of images.