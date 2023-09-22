Here are all of the Google Pixel 8 colors [Gallery]

We’ve seen a lot of Google Pixel 8 leaks thus far, and even a full reveal from Google, but another leak today is offering a better look at all of the colors Google is launching this year.

Thanks to the folks at MySmartPrice, we’re getting a look at all three colors of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, including the pink and “Porcelain” models we saw in Google’s official teasers.

According to the outlet, the colors are called:

Pixel 8 Pro Sky Blue Porcelain Obsidian Black

Pixel 8 Peony Rose Grey Obsidian Black



None of these color options are unexpected, but the names, especially for the regular Pixel 8, seem a bit odd. “Peony Rose” doesn’t really seem like a public-facing name Google would use, and the same applies to “Grey.” Still, the renders themselves show us the colors pretty clearly.

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8

Notably, Google launched a fourth exclusive color option for Pixel 7a through the Google Store in the vibrant “Coral” hue. So far, there’s no sign of the same being true for Pixel 8 series devices. Google is also expected to launch blue and “Porcelain” versions of Pixel Buds Pro with these new devices, as we previously reported.

Google is set to reveal Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, with the new devices expected to bring updated specs, a longer lifespan, and potentially higher prices.

