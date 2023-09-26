Google leaked a bunch of new Pixel 8 series pictures in an ad [Gallery]

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are right around the corner, but that won’t stop Google from leaking more pictures of the device. The latest batch of images gives some of the best looks at the upcoming Tensor G3-powered flagships we’ve seen.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are the third iteration in the new generation of Pixel phones from Google. That means a lot of the hardware concepts that debuted on the Pixel 6 are getting upgrades and refinements, even if it means a price hike. Even still, the Pixel 8 series is an exciting one.

Several newly leaked Pixel 8 and 8 Pro pictures have surfaced online (via TechDroider), giving us one of the closest high-quality looks at the devices. As previously covered, the Pixel 8 Pro will come in a new “Sky Blue” colorway, while the Pixel 8 will revive a Coral-like color under the name Peony Rose. The images below show off the “Sky Blue” option in all its glory.

The camera bar is on full display in each picture of the Pixel 8 Pro. In the Pro, a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens are present. Another 48MP sensor is included for telephoto shots. The Pixel 8 will house the same 50MP camera with a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The camera is also set to be one of the biggest selling points of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Manual controls for photographers wanting to get a little more detailed will be added to the main camera app, as well as a divisive AI feature that changes faces for the best group photos possible.

One of the above images gives us a good look at the official Pixel case from Google. It blends into the “Sky Blue” phone almost perfectly in the image, but rest assured, that’s a case.

Not much else is to be gleaned from the Pixel 8 pictures, other than the obvious continuation of a glossy metal camera bar and the inclusion of dual-tone flash on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Each device is rumored to come with seven years of Android updates, beating out its previous promises and Samsung. Each device is also slated to be slightly more expensive than the previous generation.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

