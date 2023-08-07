Google rumored to continue five color case lineup for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

According to a new rumor today, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will both get five case colors each in a continuation of the trend introduced by the Pixel 7a.
SnoopyTech shared the following lineup this morning on Reddit (the account appears to have been removed from Twitter):
- Pixel 8: Carbon – Haze – Jade – Peony – Real Red
- Pixel 8 Pro: Carbon – Jade – Porcelain – Real Red – Sky
Carbon should be black or gray, while Jade (green) and Real Red (coral) are shared between both sizes. Haze on the Pixel 8 could be a light blue, while Peony sounds like a pink. Porcelain should be something light, while Sky is likely blue on the Pixel 8 Pro.
7 vs. 7a
Google’s previous high was four with the Pixel 6 Pro before going back to three apiece last year. With the Pixel 8 case colors out of the way, the big question is whether Google is going for soft-touch silicone — like the 7a, Fold, and Tablet — or a harder plastic again. The trend is certainly toward the former.
