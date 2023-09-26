Razer Kishi V2 Android gamepad hits $90, Samsung 512GB microSD cards from $30, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with a rare discount on Razer’s Kishi V2 Android gamepad at $90. It comes joined by a pair of Samsung’s 512GB microSD cards, which offer different speeds starting from $30. Then pair your smartphone with one of Case-Mate’s 30W transparent USB-C chargers at $10. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Razer’s Kishi V2 Android gamepad now $90

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 Android Smartphone Gamepad Grip for $90. Down from $100, this is a rare chance to save on the new release. It’s one of the first discounts at $10 off and lands as the first discount in months. Perfect for taking advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on a USB-C connection that delivers passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets, including the latest from Samsung and Google. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September.

Samsung’s 512GB microSD cards start from $30

Amazon is now offering the 160MB/s 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD card for $30. This model has most recently been fetching $56 or so on Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. Just keep in mind Samsung has since updated its PRO Plus lineup – full review here – with a new 180MB/s model that also happens to be on sale at Amazon for $35. Regularly $60, this one launched earlier this year and now matches the lowest we have tracked, returning to the Amazon low for the first time. Both of the aforementioned options come with the SD card adapter, but if you would prefer a USB reader instead, the 180MB/s model is also still on sale for $39.99 shipped.

Case-Mate’s 30W transparent USB-C charger hits $10

Woot is now offering the Case-Mate Fuel Brites 30W USB-C GaN II Charger for $10. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $30, today’s 66% discount marks the best discount we’ve seen. This is $5 under our previous mention, as well. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair, thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

