 Skip to main content

So, what is this Google Pixel 8 color?

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 27 2023 - 10:12 am PT
9 Comments
pixel 8 green grey

The Google Pixel 8 has leaked countless times at this point, and this afternoon we’re getting yet another look at the upcoming device. But, through these leaks, one color of the Pixel 8 has really had us scratching our heads, as it looks look a dull grey in some shots, but slightly green in others.

Through the leaks of Pixel 8 that we’ve seen so far, there have been three colors for each model. The Pro gets a striking vibrant blue, a black that we just learned has matte glass, and also a “Porcelain” that matches the Pixel Fold. For the smaller phone, Google showed off a light pink option, and there’s also black.

But then, there’s this grey color.

Evan Blass’ latest thread of Pixel 8 leaks shows off this grey Pixel 8 color which, on its own, does indeed look like a plain grey color. It doesn’t look bad by any means. Our Dylan Roussel pulled the hex code, which is #878783 – a pretty even set of red, blue, and green. On my phone earlier, the render looked pretty green to my eyes, and it’s not the first time I’ve gotten that impression.

In a leaked Pixel 8 ad from over the weekend, this same color appears, and in that it also looks like it has a bit of a green tint too. Google also implies that this is supposed to be some shade of green by showing it with a vibrant green wallpaper. Notably, that wallpaper was linked to a “Jade” color in earlier Pixel leaks.

For now, I think it’s very much up for debate if this color is supposed to be green or grey, but in any case, it does look like a weirdly great color option. What do you think? Let’s discuss in the comments!

And, for your viewing pleasure, you can see the other renders that Blass showed off on Twitter/X.

More on Pixel 8:

Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals ‘Super Actua display’ for ‘direct sunlight’ viewing

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro rumored to get 7 years of Android updates

Here are all of the Google Pixel 8 colors [Gallery]

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.