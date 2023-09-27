So, what is this Google Pixel 8 color?

The Google Pixel 8 has leaked countless times at this point, and this afternoon we’re getting yet another look at the upcoming device. But, through these leaks, one color of the Pixel 8 has really had us scratching our heads, as it looks look a dull grey in some shots, but slightly green in others.

Through the leaks of Pixel 8 that we’ve seen so far, there have been three colors for each model. The Pro gets a striking vibrant blue, a black that we just learned has matte glass, and also a “Porcelain” that matches the Pixel Fold. For the smaller phone, Google showed off a light pink option, and there’s also black.

But then, there’s this grey color.

Evan Blass’ latest thread of Pixel 8 leaks shows off this grey Pixel 8 color which, on its own, does indeed look like a plain grey color. It doesn’t look bad by any means. Our Dylan Roussel pulled the hex code, which is #878783 – a pretty even set of red, blue, and green. On my phone earlier, the render looked pretty green to my eyes, and it’s not the first time I’ve gotten that impression.

In a leaked Pixel 8 ad from over the weekend, this same color appears, and in that it also looks like it has a bit of a green tint too. Google also implies that this is supposed to be some shade of green by showing it with a vibrant green wallpaper. Notably, that wallpaper was linked to a “Jade” color in earlier Pixel leaks.

For now, I think it’s very much up for debate if this color is supposed to be green or grey, but in any case, it does look like a weirdly great color option. What do you think? Let’s discuss in the comments!

And, for your viewing pleasure, you can see the other renders that Blass showed off on Twitter/X.

