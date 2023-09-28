 Skip to main content

Google Pixel is stealing market share from the iPhone in Japan

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 28 2023 - 5:49 am PT
5 Comments
pixel 7 pro and iphone

Google’s Pixel phones still largely make up a small portion of the smartphone market, but slowly the devices are growing in popularity. A new report details that Google Pixel phones continue to grow in Japan, and have been taking market share from the iPhone.

In the Japanese market, Apple’s iPhones have been dominant for quite some time, holding over 50% of the market much like they do in the US market. But that number is now dropping, as Google Pixel phones are growing in the region.

Bloomberg reports, citing data from Counterpoint Research, that Google Pixel now makes up 12% of the smartphone market in Japan as of Q2 2023, up from a mere 2% in Q2 2021. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone market share in the same time period dropped from 58% down to 46%.

In Q1, it was reported that Japan had become the biggest market for Google Pixel phones, and that was when Pixels only made up 9% of the market.

Notably, Pixel isn’t the only Android brand seeing growth. Sharp saw a jump from 8% to 11%, and Sony went from 5% to 6%. Samsung held its line at 6%, while Oppo actually slipped from 6% to 5%.

Much of the success for Google apparently rests on Pixel A-Series devices, including Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a. Tom Kang, an analyst for Counterpoint, said that the “iPhone is suffering from a weak yen and Google is benefiting from it.”

More on Google Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
IPhone

IPhone

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.