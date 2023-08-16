Pixel 7a repair parts now available on iFixit

Launched in May, genuine repair parts for the Pixel 7a are now available at iFixit, along with step-by-step guides for key replacements.

The Pixel 7a’s front glass digitizer screen (6.1-inch 1080 x 2400 OLED) with an under-display fingerprint scanner and installation adhesive costs $102.99 (or $109.99 with the necessary iFixit tools included). For comparison, this component is $92.99 for the Pixel 6a.

A 4,300 mAh battery will set you back $32.99, like the 6a, while you can get the rear cover for $44.99 in Blue (Sky), Dark Gray (Charcoal), Red (Coral), and White (Snow). This will let you have a dual-tone phone where the back is a different color from the side rails.

Other key components offered include the $59.99 Wide Angle Rear and $29.99 Ultra Wide Rear cameras. Other miscellaneous items include:

Screen Enclosure Adhesive

Rear Camera Holder

Logic Board Thermal Pad: “replace the thermal conductive pad on the logic board of your Google Pixel 7a smartphone”

mmWave Adhesive

Flashlight Adhesive

Rear Cover Adhesive Set

Screen Film

Battery Adhesive: “adhesive film and spacers securing the battery to the rear case of a Google Pixel 7a smartphone”

This is part of Google and iFixit’s ongoing repair partnership, which will next come to the Pixel Fold. You can find the repair guides here, while Google’s manual in French is also available.

