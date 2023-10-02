Fitbit 4.01 adds live wallpaper and Material You widget

Following the big redesign last month, Fitbit 4.01 is rolling out on Android today with an updated Material You widget and — surprisingly — a live wallpaper for step count.

Version 4.01 introduces a “Fitbit Steps Widget” that replaces the “Fitbit Primary Goal Widget.” A speed dial design is used, just like the updated Wear OS Tile on the Pixel Watch, while the step count is now inside the shape rather than being located below it.

The circular background, which can be resized to take over your entire screen, remains dark regardless of your system theme.

Next up is the introduction of a live wallpaper. “Displaying daily steps progress,” this “Fitbit Steps Wallpaper” uses a portrait-oriented pill-shaped ring to denote activity. It’s somewhat shaped like a race track and fills in clockwise from the six o’clock position.

To set it, open Wallpaper & style (on Pixel devices), go to the albums page, and scroll down to the new folder/collection (a generically named “Live wallpapers”).

Fitbit 4.01 has yet to redesign any other stat screen. While everything in “Activity” has been updated, sleep duration, health metrics, heart, and stress management still use the previous layout. The differences between the old and new UI are jarring. In other things, there’s still no dark theme.

This update to the Fitbit app is rolling out via the Google Play Store today. It’s not yet widely available.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.