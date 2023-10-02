Pixel Watch 2 will have automatic workout tracking, new leak shows

The first Pixel Watch launched with Fitbit integration, but it felt a little sloppy and was missing big and expected features. One of the biggest gaps, the lack of automatic workout tracking, is apparently set to be fixed on Pixel Watch 2, at least according to a new leak.

Automatic workout tracking is a feature that’s been pretty standard on health-focused smartwatches and trackers for quite some time, and something you’ll find across Fitbit’s portfolio. On Pixel Watch, though, the feature was missing entirely.

Google was quick to point out that the Fitbit app can still detect basic workouts such as walks or runs and assign data from those to a workout, but the Watch itself couldn’t start a workout on its own when one was detected, or more importantly, pause or stop that workout automatically when you stopped. Often, that led to my Pixel Watch tracking a “workout” for 12 hours or more.

That’s now changing with Pixel Watch 2, with automatic workout tracking with start, stop, and pause.

At least, that’s according to a batch of leaked marketing material posted by Kamila Wojciechowska on Twitter/X. In those materials, Google explains:

Auto-workout mode automatically starts, pauses, and stops your activities. Get info like pace, heart rate zones, and laps so that you can focus on improving.

This long-overdue addition will apparently come alongside other new health features, such as a new Fitbit workout UI on Pixel Watch 2, stress tracking, skin temperature readings, and more. We first reported on much of the new suite in September. Kamila’s thread also shows information such as the new aluminum build we reported on earlier this year, new watch bands, safety features, and more.

Google is set to launch Pixel Watch 2 alongside its new Pixel 8 phones on October 4.

