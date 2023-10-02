 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 Pro’s blue color is apparently called ‘Bay’ as hands-on pics leak [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 2 2023 - 12:34 pm PT
pixel 8 pro blue

We’ve seen countless leaks of the Pixel 8 Pro, and they just keep coming. With just a day or two left, a new leak of Pixel 8 Pro shows off the blue colorway, and reveals that its name might be “Bay.”

Pictures of the Pixel 8 Pro in blue were posted by M. Brandon Lee of @ThisIsTechToday as well as a user on Reddit, the latter claiming to have access to demo units in retail stores. The images showcase the Pixel 8 Pro in its blue color, as well as a standard Pixel 8 in a black. This, yet again, gives us a better look at the matte finish on the Pro, the lack thereof on the standard Pixel 8, and the overall updated hardware.

While we’ve seen a couple of hands-on leaks already, it is a bit notable that this leak shows us the blue color in person for the first time. It actually looks a bit lighter compared to some past leaks, but that could just boil down to the lighting where the photos were taken. The video Lee posted shows something closer to previous leaks.

Notably, Lee claims that this color will be called “Bay,” rather than the “Sky” name we’ve heard previously. The name “Bay” makes a lot of sense, as Google used that same name with the Pixel Fold case of the same color.

Pictures posted by Lee also show the new camera UI (which is available on existing Pixels via Android 14), as well as new wallpapers.

While basically everything has already, Google is hosting the Pixel 8 launch on October 4, which is when we’ll get confirmation of everything.

