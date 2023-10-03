 Skip to main content

Oppo Find N3 Flip global launch is likely this month, latest teaser hints

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 3 2023
The Oppo Find N3 Flip launched in China last month as a pretty impressive foldable flip phone, but the company has been quiet on a global launch. That should be imminent, though, according to a new teaser page.

On Oppo’s website for India, the company has put up a teaser page for the Oppo Find N3 Flip, which reiterates the device’s core pitch – the cover screen and the triple-camera array. But the page also includes a contest.

At the bottom of the page, Oppo shows a widget for a context where customers can win a Find N3 Flip, a pair of Enco Air2 Pro earbuds, or a coupon for Oppo’s shop. The widget notes that there is a time limit on the contest, ranging from today, October 3, through October 24.

That timeline strongly suggests that Oppo intends to launch the Find N3 Flip sometime in October, but we don’t yet have a firm release date. A good guess might be around the third week in October when OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Open, a foldable that Oppo has confirmed is based on the book-style Oppo Find N3. It’d certainly make sense for the Find N3 Flip to launch around that time, but we’re just speculating.

The Find N3 Flip is packing a new MediaTek chip and a solid camera array, and it is also the first Oppo device with an Alert Slider.

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

