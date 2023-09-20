OnePlus Open, the delayed foldable, gets an alleged October launch date

The road to the first OnePlus foldable has been long, but the device is finally around the corner following a recent delay. According to a reliable tipster, the OnePlus Open will see a release date a few weeks after Google unveils its new Pixel phones.

At a press event earlier today, OnePlus announced that its first foldable would be arriving “soon,” but it didn’t take long for a specific date to come out.

Max Jambor, a very reliable leaker especially in the field of OnePlus, says that we can expect an October 19 release date for the OnePlus Open. That’s well past the previous expectation of the device launching in August, but not all that far delayed. Jambor adds that October 19 will serve as the phone’s announcement/unveiling date, and that formal sales beginning “not long after.”

The OnePlus Open has been teased by the brand on a couple of occasions, and is largely expected to be a pretty promising foldable. Leaked specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, great cameras, and a form factor similar to the Oppo Find N2, but bigger. It could even run Android 14 out of the box, given the update is expected to launch for OnePlus phones on September 25.

The device is expected to be sold in the US, making it only the third option in the country for a book-style foldable. It’d go up against the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, both of which run $1,799. Pricing on the OnePlus Open is still unclear, but it’s certainly a device we’re excited to get our hands on.

