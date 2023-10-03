Pixel 8 and 8 Pro 256 GB pricing leaks out

With the US Pixel 8 and 8 Pro coming in at $100 more, Google is reportedly lowering how much it costs to upgrade to the 256 GB model.

According to @MysteryLupin today, the 256 GB Pixel 8 is $759. This is a $60 premium to double your storage instead of $100 in past years. Google looks to be acknowledging the underlying base price increase. It will be interesting to see how that’s ultimately received.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro in 256 GB costs $1,059. Going to 512 GB costs $120 — versus $100 on the 7 Pro — at $1,179. In comparison, Apple charges $200 to go from 256 to 512 GB on the iPhone 15 series.

At the same time, pricing on the Pixel Watch 2 is unchanged at $349 for Wi-Fi and $399 for LTE.

