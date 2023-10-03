 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro 256 GB pricing leaks out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 3 2023 - 5:45 pm PT
5 Comments

With the US Pixel 8 and 8 Pro coming in at $100 more, Google is reportedly lowering how much it costs to upgrade to the 256 GB model.

According to @MysteryLupin today, the 256 GB Pixel 8 is $759. This is a $60 premium to double your storage instead of $100 in past years. Google looks to be acknowledging the underlying base price increase. It will be interesting to see how that’s ultimately received.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro in 256 GB costs $1,059. Going to 512 GB costs $120 — versus $100 on the 7 Pro — at $1,179. In comparison, Apple charges $200 to go from 256 to 512 GB on the iPhone 15 series.

At the same time, pricing on the Pixel Watch 2 is unchanged at $349 for Wi-Fi and $399 for LTE.

More on Pixel 8:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com