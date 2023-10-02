Pixel 8 Pro leak shows off Tensor G3 specs

A retail leak earlier today that provided another unboxing/hands-on of the Pixel 8 Pro is now responsible for revealing key specs of the Tensor G3.

Shared with M. Brandon Lee, a hardware specifications app (running on the Pixel 8 Pro) leaks that the Tensor G3 has a 1+4+4 layout, in a departure from the 2+2+4 of the past two generations. Built on a 4 nm process, a Cortex-X3 — at 2.91 GHz today — serves as the big/flagship core.

In the middle are four Cortex-A715 (at 2.37 GHz) cores, with Arm previously touting performance that matches that of the Cortex-X1. Finally, the four “little” Cortex-A510 (at 1.7 GHz) cores are an upgrade from Google’s use of Cortex-A55 since the original Tensor chip.

“Mali-G715” is listed as the GPU, with a previous rumor saying it was the Immortalis variant (based on a 10-core count) that supports hardware-based ray tracing. There is another “Mali” version that just sees variable rate shading (with 7-9 cores) for “significant” energy savings and “gaming performance boost.”

Various screenshots about the camera were shared, but bear in mind how these specs are not always read properly by apps. Elsewhere, a “Goodix” fingerprint sensor is listed.

It remains to be seen how much Google will detail the Tensor G3 at the launch event and in subsequent days. The company has historically shied away from providing detailed specs in general marketing in favor of just highlighting what the chip makes possible on the software/AI front. It will be interesting to see whether that stance changes when Google starts using TSMC with the Tensor G5.

