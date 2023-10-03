Pixel 8 Pro camera samples show off Night Sight, zoom [Gallery] 

Given that Google’s upcoming phones are already out in the wild, camera samples of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have now leaked.
After posting an unboxing, PBKreviews has now shared camera samples from the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s unclear whether the device is running final software, but here’s what we have today. The gallery below shows the same scene with and without Night Sight enabled:
A leaked retail listing advertised how there’s an upgraded “50 MP main camera for better low-light photos.” The current consensus is that the Pixel 8 Pro is not using the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 as previously rumored.
PBKreviews also shared a sample gallery at .5, 1, 2, and 5x. There’s discussion whether the last shot is properly using the telephoto versus digital zoom. Again, this could be due to non-final firmware or a missing Google Camera update that would be resolved by review time. The switch to the telephoto lens already takes a moment and is noticeable, especially on the Pixel Fold, in our experience.
Meanwhile, there are some samples from the Pixel 8:
More on Pixel 8:
- Pixel 8 Pro leak shows off Tensor G3 specs
- Pixel 8 Pro’s blue color is apparently called ‘Bay’ as hands-on pics leak [Gallery]
- What to expect from Google’s October 4 event for Pixel 8 and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments