Pixel 8 Pro camera samples show off Night Sight, zoom [Gallery] 

Given that Google’s upcoming phones are already out in the wild, camera samples of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have now leaked.

After posting an unboxing, PBKreviews has now shared camera samples from the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s unclear whether the device is running final software, but here’s what we have today. The gallery below shows the same scene with and without Night Sight enabled:

A leaked retail listing advertised how there’s an upgraded “50 MP main camera for better low-light photos.” The current consensus is that the Pixel 8 Pro is not using the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 as previously rumored.

A few more Google Pixel 8 Pro night shots. pic.twitter.com/QAxGeyDwSi — PBK (@PBKreviews) October 3, 2023

PBKreviews also shared a sample gallery at .5, 1, 2, and 5x. There’s discussion whether the last shot is properly using the telephoto versus digital zoom. Again, this could be due to non-final firmware or a missing Google Camera update that would be resolved by review time. The switch to the telephoto lens already takes a moment and is noticeable, especially on the Pixel Fold, in our experience.

Meanwhile, there are some samples from the Pixel 8:

