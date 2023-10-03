 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 Pro camera samples show off Night Sight, zoom [Gallery] 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 3 2023 - 12:09 am PT
2 Comments
google pixel 8

Given that Google’s upcoming phones are already out in the wild, camera samples of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have now leaked.

After posting an unboxing, PBKreviews has now shared camera samples from the Pixel 8 Pro. It’s unclear whether the device is running final software, but here’s what we have today. The gallery below shows the same scene with and without Night Sight enabled:

Pixel 8 camera samples
Pixel 8 camera samples

A leaked retail listing advertised how there’s an upgraded “50 MP main camera for better low-light photos.” The current consensus is that the Pixel 8 Pro is not using the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 as previously rumored.

PBKreviews also shared a sample gallery at .5, 1, 2, and 5x. There’s discussion whether the last shot is properly using the telephoto versus digital zoom. Again, this could be due to non-final firmware or a missing Google Camera update that would be resolved by review time. The switch to the telephoto lens already takes a moment and is noticeable, especially on the Pixel Fold, in our experience.

  • Pixel 8 camera samples
  • Pixel 8 camera samples

Meanwhile, there are some samples from the Pixel 8:

More on Pixel 8:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com