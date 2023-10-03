 Skip to main content

New Pixel Watch 2 pin-based charger and retail box leak, pricing unchanged

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 3 2023 - 3:05 pm PT
16 Comments

Ahead of tomorrow, new Pixel Watch 2 leaks reveal a new charger, as well as new retail packaging. We also now have US pricing for the upcoming Google wearable.

The current Pixel Watch can officially only be charged with the magnetic puck that comes included in the box.

According to a leak from @MysteryLupin this afternoon, the Pixel Watch 2 charging cable looks nearly identical save for the four pins embedded into the underside of the puck. They line up with four circular contact points on the back of the wearable that appear indented and not flush with the rear casing.

From this image, there is no “G” logo on the charger, though it still connects via USB-C. Extra chargers reportedly cost $29, which is unchanged from today.

Similarly, Pixel Watch 2 pricing is said to remain the same at $349 for Wi-Fi and $50 more for LTE at $399.

The final tidbit from this source is another look at the new “Active Sport Band.”

Meanwhile, another leak shows off a new retail box for the Pixel Watch 2. The current enclosure is meant to be opened from a landscape orientation, while this one appears to open in portrait, as evidenced by how it can be hung off a rack. The box is highly reminiscent of existing Fitbit packaging.

