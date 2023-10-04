 Skip to main content

Gmail app is now available on Wear OS watches [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 4 2023 - 9:19 am PT
0 Comments
pixel watch font size

Alongside the launch of Pixel Watch 2 today, Google has also now released the Gmail app for Wear OS, a few months after its initial announcement.

Gmail for Wear OS was first revealed at Google I/O back in May, with the app teased with the announcement of Wear OS 4. And, really, it’s been a long-awaited option, as Google has never offered a way to access Gmail outside of notifications on its smartwatches before now.

The Gmail app on Wear OS is reasonably simple. It supports the ability to view your inbox, as well as supporting multiple Gmail accounts at once. It works with whatever accounts are available on your watch. The app can open full emails which you’ll be able to scroll in their entirety, including multiple messages in the same thread. You can also manually refresh your inbox if needed.

Notably, too, the app also supports a watch face complication that can show new emails. This is not showing all of your unread emails, but rather only emails that have arrived recently.

The app is available now from the Google Play Store, and works on Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4.

The Pixel Watch screenshots here have a weird halo, but that’s not visible on the watch

There’s still no Gmail app for Apple Watch, and there’s no sign of the Google Calendar app going live just yet.

More on Wear OS:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Gmail

Gmail

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.