Gmail app is now available on Wear OS watches [Gallery]

Alongside the launch of Pixel Watch 2 today, Google has also now released the Gmail app for Wear OS, a few months after its initial announcement.

Gmail for Wear OS was first revealed at Google I/O back in May, with the app teased with the announcement of Wear OS 4. And, really, it’s been a long-awaited option, as Google has never offered a way to access Gmail outside of notifications on its smartwatches before now.

The Gmail app on Wear OS is reasonably simple. It supports the ability to view your inbox, as well as supporting multiple Gmail accounts at once. It works with whatever accounts are available on your watch. The app can open full emails which you’ll be able to scroll in their entirety, including multiple messages in the same thread. You can also manually refresh your inbox if needed.

Notably, too, the app also supports a watch face complication that can show new emails. This is not showing all of your unread emails, but rather only emails that have arrived recently.

The app is available now from the Google Play Store, and works on Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4.

The Pixel Watch screenshots here have a weird halo, but that’s not visible on the watch

There’s still no Gmail app for Apple Watch, and there’s no sign of the Google Calendar app going live just yet.

