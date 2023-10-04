Google announces Pixel Watch 2: 24-hour battery with AOD, stress tracking

Alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google today announced the Pixel Watch 2 with meaningful upgrades across performance, battery life, and health capabilities.

The Pixel Watch 2 retains last year’s design with a domed glass face, which is now thinner without impacting durability. However, it’s now paired with a 100% recycled aluminum case as Google opts for weight savings over stainless steel — 31 grams vs. 36 before — to improve the exercise and sleep-tracking experience.

When looking at the wearable head-on, the crown will be the most notable difference as it’s more rounded and less like a bottle cap. The big improvement here is how it’s paired with smoother haptics and internal scrolling across the UI (like in the app list).

The watch remains sized at 41 mm, while the same band connector system is used with a new perforated Active Sport Band and thin Icon Band to mimic jewelry. It’s still rated for 50 meters of water resistance, but that’s now paired with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The other physical change you might notice is the lack of a hole next to the speaker grill, as Google has combined the microphone and altimeter cutout on the other side.

If you really want to tell the Pixel Watch 2 apart from its predecessor, flip it over to find the new sensor array. Here, you’ll find a new multi-path heart rate sensor that can get better readings when you’re doing vigorous, high-motion activities because there are multiple points of contact. Specifically, multiple LEDs and photodiodes will measure your pulse from different angles and positions to provide multiple independent estimates. In all, it’s 40% more accurate during HIIT and spin exercises, with Google automatically switching between single and multi-path modes based on “how hard you’re working.” The AI heart rate algorithm introduced on the original watch has been updated to be more accurate.

This is joined by a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for stress tracking by monitoring microscopic beads of sweat, as well as heart rate and its variability (HRV) and skin temperature. It will detect when you’re stressed throughout the day, prompt you with suggestions on how to calm down (like a guided breathing exercise), as well as the ability to log your mood. This is part of a new Fitbit Relax app. A dedicated skin temperature sensor returns actual readings and makes overnight variation tracking more accurate.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit exercise experience has been redesigned with a better real-time stats UI. Optimized for the rounded screen, this includes an arc for heart rate zones. Two coaching features let you set a target HR zone and pace (when running) with voice and vibration feedback. There’s also auto start and stop across seven exercises, like running and outdoor cycling.

Everything is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon W5 chip that Google says will lead to performance improvements in various use cases. Google specifically wants no UI jank or lag, with the Pixel Watch 2 aiming for a buttery smooth experience.

Battery life is now rated at 24 hours with AOD enabled. This is paired with a new charger that replaces the wireless connection with contact pins, just like on Fitbit smartwatches. In fact, the Sense/2 and Versa 3/4 charger works with the Pixel Watch 2. This allows for a faster top-up while keeping down the heat present with wireless charging. You will get a full day of charge in 75 minutes.

This is paired with Wear OS 4, which is led by a Gmail app that lets you browse your inbox and older folders instead of relying solely on incoming notifications. There’s also a Calendar app, where you get a Schedule view that includes Google Tasks for the first time. Meanwhile, Google Assistant can answer health and fitness queries via Fitbit. Lastly, there’s backup and restore when getting new devices.

On the Personal Safety front, you can initiate a Safety Check from your wrist that can activate location sharing with trusted emergency contacts if you don’t confirm after a predefined timer. To get the most value out of this, an LTE watch is needed, and Google is now including a data plan that solely works with Safety Check and emergency location sharing as part of a Fitbit Premium subscription. This “Safety Signal” service is for those who don’t want a full data plan for music streaming or mobile messaging. You can also have medical info, like blood type, allergies, or conditions, displayed.

The Pixel Watch 2 remains at $349 for Wi-Fi and $399 for LTE. It’s available in a Polished Silver case / Bay band, Polished Silver / Porcelain, Matte Black / Obsidian, and Champagne Gold / Hazel.