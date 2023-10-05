AllTrails finally has a Wear OS watch app, works offline and with downloaded maps

AllTrails is a go-to for hikers and bikers who want to keep some sense of direction, but it hasn’t been the perfect app for Android users. That may change with a new AllTrails Wear OS watch app.

Part of the marketing campaign for modern watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and 6 is the element of longevity, specifically for when you’re off the grid and need to track health stats on a hike, run, or bike route. That’s become the appeal of the 5 Pro simply because its battery and build lend itself to the outdoors.

That’s why outdoor Wear OS app adaptations are always welcome.

The newest outdoor Wear OS app to roll out is AllTrails, which has been a personal favorite for quite some time. Now, users who use the app on a paired Android phone will be able to use a Wear OS device in conjunction to see trails, progress, and other important information at a glance.

Once you launch the app from your watch, you’ll be able to start by selecting a trail. You can also start the trail on your phone if you plan on keeping that on your person. Once a trail has been selected and initiated, you’ll see stats on your progress and how much you have left to go. A nice little progress ring glows green and slowly works its way to 100% on the watch. Just like a workout, you can pause and resume or end the trail at any time.

For AllTrails+ members, offline and downloaded maps will be available to choose from. This will come in handy if you don’t have an LTE watch variant and if you’re a little farther out backpacking or doing anything of that nature. You can grab a free week of AllTrails+ here.

AllTrails isn’t a health app, so if you want stats like heart rate and burned calories, you’ll need to first initiate a workout on whatever Wear OS watch you’re using. Most major brands like Pixel and Galaxy Watch have built-in workouts you can trigger at any time.

The new AllTrails Wear OS app is available for download from the Play Store.