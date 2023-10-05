Dbrand’s Pixel 8 cases come with MagSafe and outrageous designs

Dbrand’s Pixel 8 lineup takes the best of the brand’s previous cases and brings them to the newest generation of Pixel phones – both of which offer MagSafe support.

The Pixel 8 is a pretty phone. It sports a glass back and a shiny camera bar that extends throughout the frame. You can choose to rock it naked, or you can keep looking as new as it ever did with a case.

One of our favorite options in the past has been Dbrand. The Grip case offers an incredible amount of protection and, believe it or not, grip. Small bumps and ridges cover each side of the case, which gives it a surprising amount of grip. It never gets oily and always offers the same amount of friction.

The Grip lineup also offers pleasantly clicky buttons and just feels really good in the hands. We expect no less from Dbrand’s Grip cases for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

This year, the company is bringing one of the best features it can to the Grip cases – MagSafe. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Grip cases are MagSafe compatible and will work with whatever MagSafe accessories you have. This is a feature we’re always looking for in new cases.

As with past designs, Dbrand offers a huge lineup of custom skins you can order the case with – or if you feel so inclined, with extra skins to switch out in a few months when you get tired of the look.

If you’re looking for a Dbrand case that doesn’t cover your new Bay Blue Pixel 8, Dbrand has a new Ghost case available only for the Pixel 8 Pro. As with the Grip case, the Ghost has a custom MagSafe array lining the back – the only thing you’ll see covering your Pixel 8.

The rest of the case is clear except for the structured sides, and it offers a minimal look. With that, the same clicky buttons are expected to come equipped with the case. Dbrand also advertises a complete lack of yellowing, which is always welcome.

Both are certified Made for Google and are guaranteed to fit well, according to Google’s own standards. The Grip case comes in at $55, while the Ghost is priced at $50 – shipping in November and October, respectively.

