Redesigned At a Glance widget widely rolling out on Pixel

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 6 2023 - 9:37 am PT
Announced at the start of September, the At a Glance widget redesign is now widely rolling out to Pixel phones. 

This pill-shaped widget shows the current temperature (and condition) in a scalloped Material You shape – which is themed with Dynamic Color – at the right, while the left can show the date, upcoming events, a weather forecast, and much more. It’s 5×1, but you can adjust the top/bottom padding.

It’s separated by a three-dot overflow button that brings up an “Assistant At a Glance” sheet. Controls here include About this content, Hide this content, and Not/Useful thumbs up/down. You can change the Style:

  • Semi-transparent 
  • Transparent: Thin white outline 
  • Solid

“Customize” opens dedicated “At a Glance widget” settings to enable/disable: Weather, Alerts, Upcoming, Work Profile, Food and household orders, Commute, Time to leave, and Travel. Preferences for the widget on non-Pixel devices were previously not available.

As of today, we’re seeing wide availability on Pixel phones, but not the Tablet, with the stable Google app release. The At a Glance widget does not even appear on the Pixel Fold in a curious oversight. 

Meanwhile, the complaint Pixel owners have is that the new style does not appear at the top of the Pixel Launcher, which is presumably trying to maintain consistency with the lockscreen and always-on display. While not impossible from a design standpoint, it’s important to keep in mind that the fixed Launcher version has been created to support many more Pixel-specific capabilities than the widget, which is meant for all Android phones. 

