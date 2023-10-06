You can save hundreds on a Pixel Watch 2 by trading in an Apple Watch

If you’ve decided this is the year to make the swap from iPhone to Pixel, you can also trade in your Apple Watch to get some hefty savings on the new Pixel Watch 2.

With its pre-order promotions, Google is trying to put the Pixel Watch 2 on as many wrists as it can. By purchasing a Pixel 8 Pro (in select countries), you can get a Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) for free, regardless of whether you buy from the Google Store or retailers like Best Buy or Target.

Those buying the baseline Pixel 8 aren’t entirely left out, being offered a free set of Pixel Buds Pro. Thankfully, if you’re moving from an iPhone to the Pixel 8, there’s still a way to save some money on a matching Pixel Watch 2 if you have an Apple Watch.

Since the Apple Watch requires an iPhone to work at its best and can’t be paired with an Android, switching to Pixel means you’ll almost certainly want to change smartwatches, too. That being the case, why not trade in your Apple Watch toward a Pixel Watch 2?

While the Google Store has solid loyalty trade-in value for those switching from a Fitbit or last year’s Pixel Watch, its offers on Apple’s wearables are a bit lacking. Instead, you’ll get better value by trading it in at a retailer like Best Buy, where you can easily take hundreds off the price of your new watch.

For example, by trading in an Apple Watch Series 8 in good condition, you can get as much as $235 in value, which is over half the price of the Pixel Watch 2. Apple Watch Ultra owners can get the pricier LTE model Pixel Watch 2 nearly for free, with Best Buy offering $360 toward the $399 retail price of Google’s wearable.

Values seem to drop off pretty steeply after that, with the Series 6 fetching only $110, but Best Buy consistently offers quite a bit more for an Apple Watch than the Google Store does. Similarly, you’ll get a bit more for a Galaxy Watch by trading in at Best Buy than you would from the Google Store, but Samsung’s watches don’t seem to hold their value as well as Apple’s wearables.

More on Pixel Watch 2: