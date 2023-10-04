 Skip to main content

Google Store offering solid trade-in values toward Pixel Watch 2

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Oct 4 2023 - 9:58 am PT
4 Comments

If you’ve read our hands-on coverage of the Pixel Watch 2 and are feeling ready to upgrade, the Google Store has you covered with solid smartwatch trade-in values, including $150 for a first-gen Pixel Watch.

Google often rewards Pixel customers for their loyalty by offering increased trade-in values on older Pixel phones when ordering a new device. It seems the company is keeping up that pattern with the launch of the Pixel Watch 2 on the Google Store.

After choosing your preferred color combination for the wearable, you’re asked if you want to trade in a smartwatch to get some additional savings. If you have an original Pixel Watch – which had the same $349 and $399 retail prices as the new generation – that works and is free of cracks, you’re eligible for $150 in value toward the new model. If your watch is damaged, that drops down to $75.

By comparison, if you choose to trade in an Apple Watch Series 8 (retailing for $499), you’ll only get $145 in value. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ($450 retail) only trades for $68. The only watch with a higher trade-in price is the Apple Watch Ultra ($799) at $175.

Google’s Wear OS smartwatch isn’t the only wearable getting the loyalty trade-in treatment for the Pixel Watch 2 launch. If you’re looking to upgrade from a Fitbit tracker or watch – including the Charge 5, Versa 2/3/4, and Sense 1/2 – you can get as much as $100 in value.

ModelTrade-in value
Google Pixel Watch$150
Fitbit Charge 5$40
Fitbit Sense$80
Fitbit Sense 2$100
Fitbit Versa 2$100
Fitbit Versa 3$100
Fitbit Versa 4$100
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$60
Apple Watch Series 4$40
Apple Watch Series 5$50
Apple Watch Series 6$60
Apple Watch Series 7$105
Apple Watch Series 8$145
Apple Watch Ultra$175
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic$37
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$68
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro$68

We’d recommend not waiting too long to mull over whether to trade your watch. In the past, Google Store trade-in values have fluctuated wildly in the weeks and months after a new device launch.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to get a bit more value out of the purchase, Rakuten also offers 2% cash back on Google Store transactions.

