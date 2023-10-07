 Skip to main content

Google Messages for web gets animated emoji, updated branding

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 7 2023 - 4:44 pm PT
After widely rolling out on Android, Google Messages for web has received the updated branding and animated emoji. 

This small change adds the four-color ‘G’ in front of “Messages” in the top-left corner of the web and tablet experiences. It more explicitly associates RCS (and SMS) with Google as the company works to cement its consumer messaging strategy.

Meanwhile, messages.google.com/web and the tablet PWA have picked up up animated emoji in SMS and RCS conversations. This feature started rolling out on Android in June: “One of the emoji I often use, “Grimacing,” gains a shifty-eyed animation, while “Loudly-crying” fully expresses the waterworks.” The animation will loop for a few seconds before ending.

It’s widely rolled out on all other clients but phones (even in the beta channel), though availability has been picking up recently. As part of this change, emoji are no longer housed in a message bubble and appear directly in the background.

Google Messages web emoji
