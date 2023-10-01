 Skip to main content

Google Messages tests new conversation picker from share sheet

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 1 2023 - 5:58 am PT
1 Comment
Google Messages logo

In addition to a new UI for forwarding texts and chats, Google is testing that same conversation picker when selecting Messages for Android from the share sheet.

When choosing Google Messages from the system share sheet, you currently get a “Select conversation” pop-up that features recent contacts (profile image, name, and number). 

The new version opens a fullscreen “Select recipients” page with search in the top-right corner and “Recent conversations” listed first. This is basically your conversation list with the last sent message shown for context. Five are shown with the ability to load more.

Below that is your full list of contacts to replace the “New message” shortcut. The lack of a number in this new design might be annoying for people that have multiple entries.

Old vs. new

Once you make a selection, their profile image appears at the top of the screen with the ability to select multiple. “Next” takes you to the full conversation to add anything and send. 

We’re currently seeing the new share sheet and forwarding conversation picker in the Google Messages beta. However, it’s not yet widely rolled out in the preview channel.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com