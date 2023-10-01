Google Messages tests new conversation picker from share sheet

In addition to a new UI for forwarding texts and chats, Google is testing that same conversation picker when selecting Messages for Android from the share sheet.

When choosing Google Messages from the system share sheet, you currently get a “Select conversation” pop-up that features recent contacts (profile image, name, and number).

The new version opens a fullscreen “Select recipients” page with search in the top-right corner and “Recent conversations” listed first. This is basically your conversation list with the last sent message shown for context. Five are shown with the ability to load more.

Below that is your full list of contacts to replace the “New message” shortcut. The lack of a number in this new design might be annoying for people that have multiple entries.

Old vs. new

Once you make a selection, their profile image appears at the top of the screen with the ability to select multiple. “Next” takes you to the full conversation to add anything and send.

We’re currently seeing the new share sheet and forwarding conversation picker in the Google Messages beta. However, it’s not yet widely rolled out in the preview channel.

