What do you still want to know about the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2?

Last week, Google unveiled the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. With shipping set to begin later this week, and our reviews forthcoming, what do you still want to know about Google’s latest devices?

In our hands-on last week, we called the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the “most promising” phones that the company has made yet. That’s largely thanks to improved designs, hardware, the sheer potential of Tensor G3, and the 7-year update promise Google has made for these devices.

Of course, much of that is an “if.” Most of the selling points of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will rest largely on Google Tensor G3, which literally just needs to clear the bar of not being bad. The overheating issues and subsequential performance problems that Tensor-powered Pixels have faced is something I’m really hoping to see Google fix this year.

But, beyond that, the other big focus of the Pixel 8 series is AI. Between “Best Take” and the other surprisingly-controversial camera features, “Summarize” in Assistant, and more, Google is betting heavily on AI to make these phones feel more appealing.

And, that’s probably a good thing, as Google needs something new to stand out. Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 both undercut the competition heavily with the $599/$899 price tag approach, but Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro up that to $699 and $999. That’s not to say Google is suddenly no longer offering a good deal – these phones are still considerably cheaper than comparable counterparts – but the company does need to convince customers that these are worth the extra $100 over the previous generation.

Then, there’s the Pixel Watch 2, which looks at surface level like a minor refresh compared to the previous generation. But, really, it is bringing quite a bit new to the table. Between a new chip, better battery life, hardware tweaks, and much better health sensors, I think the Pixel Watch 2 could be a really big year-over-year improvement, even if most folks will just write it off as something minor.

But, really, only time will tell with that.

Google will start shipping new Pixels to customers any day now, with full availability beginning on October 12.

We can’t wait to dive into reviews of all three products, but in the meantime, we want to know. What are your burning Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 questions? We’ll answer anything we can live in the comments below, or address anything else in our forthcoming reviews.

More on Pixel: