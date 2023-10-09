 Skip to main content

YouTube Music tests redesign of overflowing overflow menu

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 9 2023 - 3:42 pm PT
YouTube Music’s three-dot overflow menu is finally getting a redesign that at least starts to address how overcrowded and cluttered it is.

One YouTube Music for iOS user today spotted a new menu wherein Google highlights three actions with large buttons at the top. “Play next” and “Start radio” are already near the top of the list, while “Share” is towards the bottom. It would be interesting if those actions were selected contextually/dynamically. This is the menu that appears on the Now Playing page but will presumably appear throughout the app.

Frankly, this doesn’t make a big dent in shrinking the menu. (A fourth button could probably be added to the row.) In the screenshot, you can see how the entire menu isn’t fully displayed and that there’s more to scroll through.

YouTube Music menu redesign

However, it’s hopefully a start, especially after recent additions like “View song credits” and “Sleep Timer” (with podcasting support). The overflow menu would ideally fit everything in one sheet that you didn’t have to expand further.

This menu redesign for YouTube Music isn’t widely rolled out on devices we checked today.

