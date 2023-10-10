Yes, that $209 Google Pixel Watch is actually still a good deal

It’s another round of deal days this week, and as a part of that, we’re seeing the first-generation Google Pixel Watch drop down to $209 right as the sequel is about to hit the market. Is that actually still a good deal? In short – yes.

Amazon is currently running its “Big Deal Days” for Prime customers, which is throwing thousands of deals for products of all kinds. You can see all of the best discounts over at 9to5Toys, but we wanted to take a closer look at one in particular.

The first-generation Google Pixel Watch is currently discounted to $209 both at Amazon and through other retailers, like Best Buy. It’s by far the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on a brand-new Pixel Watch, but you’d be right to pause for a moment given the timing. After all, many are quick to tell you that some three-year-old smartphone is an absolute steal, while leaving out the context that it hasn’t gotten an update in years, while newer generations offer a lot more bang for your buck, despite a higher price.

Just last week, Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 2, which is a model that’s upgraded across the board compared to the first generation.

Upgrades on Pixel Watch 2 include:

24-hour battery life with always-on display enabled

Faster Snapdragon W5 chip

Stress tracking

Lighter aluminum body

Faster charging

40% more accurate heart rate sensor

Brighter display

There’s no argument that the Pixel Watch 2 isn’t a better smartwatch, and when the two are identical in price, there’s absolutely no reason to go backward a generation. However, with the current $140 difference in price, there are a lot of compelling reasons to stick with the first generation.

As we pointed out in our review of the Pixel Watch, the biggest problem with the whole package is battery life, but it’s totally manageable. It’s not like the battery life is so bad that you just can’t use the product at all. The first-generation Pixel Watch also runs Wear OS quite well from its admittedly outdated Exynos 9110 chipset. It might be a little slower than the sequel, but it’s still very good overall. The stainless steel body of the first model is also more premium-feeling overall.

But perhaps the biggest argument in favor of today’s big Pixel Watch deal is the support timeline.

Google commits to offering updates to the first-generation Pixel Watch through October 2025. That includes the update to Wear OS 4, which ships on Pixel Watch 2, set to arrive later this year. So, really, you’d be paying 66% more for, yes more features and battery life, but only one additional year of support.

In my eyes, it’s a no-brainer to take advantage of today’s deal if you’re in the market. You’ll definitely want to move quickly, though, as stock will probably run out sooner than later. The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth models are discounted to $209, while LTE options are $259. The deal is live, at least at Best Buy, through October 12.

