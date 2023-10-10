Samsung joins in on taunting Apple with RCS ‘Get The Message’ push [Video]

A campaign to bring RCS to Apple’s iPhone lineup was set in motion last year, with subsequent videos and articles published by Google to push for RCS in iOS. Samsung is joining in on the fun, too, with a new video that takes a jab at RCS-less iPhones.

Posted by Samsung US, the company’s new video focuses on the green bubble divide, which has become a large focus of the “Get The Message” movement.

The argument is that Android users are looked down upon because SMS/MMS messages received on iPhones are green, not blue, like an iMessage user. This is Apple’s fault, as adding support for RCS – Rich Communications Services – messages would allow for iPhone users to receive the same type of content from either OS, leveling the playing field.

Of course, Apple hasn’t acknowledged RCS in any meaningful way. That silence has prodded Google and now Samsung to push for adoption of the modern tech through its running campaign.

Much like many of Google’s RCS videos, Samsung’s new entry is veiled in humor. Framing it as a couple that can’t be together, the video blames Apple for stopping what could be.

Samsung’s Android lineup is plagued by the same issue. While it supports RCS, messages sent to an iPhone from a Galaxy S23 will appear within a green bubble, instead of something framed as an Apple-exclusive.

Green bubbles and blue bubbles want to be together. Help Apple #GetTheMessage.

Samsung hasn’t made any additional comment on the video. To be fair, it is a YouTube Short pushing the campaign in a simple way. In contrast, some of Google’s campaign videos have been all-in, boasting imaginary products we actually want to buy.