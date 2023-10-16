Gboard is partially broken on Galaxy Watch running Wear OS 4

A weird bug on Wear OS 4 for Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch models is causing Google’s keyboard, Gboard, to disappear when it’s needed.

Gboard isn’t pre-installed on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS, but it is an easy option to install, and one that we certainly recommend, given its often-better voice dictation and support for a QWERTY layout. But, for some users, Gboard on Galaxy Watch has been having some issues that cause the keyboard to disappear and only show a blank screen when it’s called upon.

Various reports on Reddit and on Google’s support forums over the past few weeks were highlighted by the folks at Android Police, bringing attention to the ongoing issue. Users report that Gboard simply doesn’t appear when needed on Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, and Watch 4 series models. The issue doesn’t seem to affect all apps, though, with one list of affected apps including Google Keep, Todoist, Samsung’s Reminder and Alarm apps, TickTick, and others.

The issue appears to be unique to Wear OS 4 but specifically to Samsung’s skinned version. We’re not seeing the problem on Pixel Watch 2 running Wear OS 4, and it’s not been reported by Pixel Watch 2 owners. So, despite word going around that this is happening on all Wear OS 4 watches, it really does seem limited to Samsung’s watches.

