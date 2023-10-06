Audible app is now available on Wear OS

A few months after initially being announced, Audible has now launched on Wear OS.

The Amazon-owned audiobook service first revealed its Wear OS app was coming back in July, right alongside the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series that also launched Wear OS 4.

Earlier this week, and as since highlighted by Google, Audible has released its official app on Wear OS. The app supports offline downloads and the ability to adjust the speed of playback as well as picking audiobooks from your library.

Google notes:

Audible brings your audiobook library to your wrist so you can listen anywhere, no phone required. Start listening with a tap to your watch, whether you’re on a walk, running errands, or just spending some time unplugged. Dive into your favorite mysteries and thrillers, indulge in romance, or escape into the realms of sci-fi & fantasy with best-selling authors like Neil Gaiman and John Scalzi.

The app is now available for download via the Play Store.

