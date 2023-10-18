 Skip to main content

At a Glance rolling out ‘At a store’ for Google Pay cards, unified settings on Pixel 8

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 18 2023 - 10:57 am PT
1 Comment

Google is streamlining At a Glance with a unified settings page and adding a new “At a store” feature.

Everything now appears in one menu that’s still accessible from the Pixel Launcher’s “Home settings”> At a Glance gear icon. Previously, “See more features” would appear at the bottom and essentially open Assistant settings in the Google app. That has now been removed.

You’ll find 21 on/off toggles here, as well as a Manage Personalization list with settings shortcuts to Sensitive content on lock screen, Personalize using app data, Personalize using Google account data, Use your Google Activity, Assistant Personal Results, Home and work address, Gmail smart features, and Location.

At a Glance settings
At a Glance settings
At a Glance settings
At a Glance settings
WeatherAt a store
Air qualityTravel
AlertsBedtime
Earthquake alertFitness
UpcomingSafety check
Work ProfileTimer & stopwatch
Food and household ordersConnected devices
Package deliveryCross Device Timer
CommuteDoorbell
Time to LeaveFlashlight
Ridesharing

Meanwhile, At a store is a new At a Glance feature that will surface “Shopping lists and Google Pay rewards cards when you’re in supported stores.” This was previously teased with Android 12 and should now be live.

We’ve yet to see the final design, but Google previously mocked up At a Glance identifying what store you’re currently at with buttons to open your shopping list and scan the store’s QR code.

These unified At a Glance settings and At a store are rolling out with version U.11.playstore.pixel8.570642812 of Android System Intelligence. As of this morning, we’re only seeing this ASI update for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. [U: It’s not yet widely rolled out via the Play Store, while we have a report of sideloading not introducing the new features.]

There are no changes today to settings or new features for the At a Glance homescreen widget.

More on At a Glance:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8
At a Glance

At a Glance

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com