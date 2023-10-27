Google Bard can now ‘respond in real time’ instead of waiting 

Large language models (LLMs) aren’t instantaneous, so there’s a delay between prompt and answer. Google is now making Bard feel faster with a “respond in real time” option.

As such, “Responses will show in real time while in progress.” There is still a wait wherein you’ll see the rotating Bard sparkle in different colors, but text comes in line-by-line after that.

If you can tell the response won’t be useful, a blue “Skip response” button appears above the text field to stop Bard in its tracks and try something else. This appears to be the new default setting for Bard with a longer explanation offered.

The alternative and original behavior has answers “show once they’re complete” with the response coming in much quicker than the streaming-esque option.

To change, tap the settings gear icon and you’ll find “Respond in real time” and “Respond once complete.”

This real-time setting launched in recent days, and does not appear in Google’s Bard Updates changelog.

More on Google Bard:

Thanks, Anthony!