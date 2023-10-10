Assistant with Bard may be limited to Tensor-powered Pixel, Galaxy S24 at first

Following the announcement of Assistant with Bard last week, development in the Google app is ramping up. In addition to Pixel 8 users, Google is getting ready to bring Assistant with Bard to Tensor-powered Pixel devices, as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S24.

This is according to evidence in version 14.41 of the latest Google app beta. Besides the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google is specifically targeting Assistant with Bard on the upcoming Galaxy S24.

Support for the Pixel 6 and newer, as well as the Galaxy S23 series, is also being planned from what we’ve seen today.

Last Wednesday, Google said it is “rolling out Assistant with Bard to select testers shortly.” The next phase, which is set to occur in “next few months,” will be an “opt-in experience.” This could be part of Google Labs like the Search Generative Experience (SGE).

So for Pixel 8 users, keep an eye out for how to try it for yourself.

Based on the code we’ve seen, we believe the Pixel 8 will get it first, followed by the Galaxy S24 early next year. Afterward, signs point to older Tensor-based Pixels and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series being next in line before wider availability.

Google, in its blog post, said you’ll be able to access Assistant with Bard on “Android and iOS mobile devices” in the coming months.

Meanwhile, strings from Google app 14.41 includes examples of sample queries you can ask:

Help explain in a kid-friendly way why rainbows appear.

I am trying to describe fantasy football to my friend, but I cannot explain it well. How would you describe fantasy football to somebody who loves reality dating shows?

You are a social trend expert on the latest internet slang and memes. Explain the term “canon event”. Provide a clear definition of the term, and explain how and when to use it. Also, provide a few examples of how this term is used in practice.

I’m going whale watching this weekend and want to be an expert on killer whales, tell me a few unique facts about them.

My friend and I are deciding between pickleball and tennis as a fall sport to pick-up. Help us compare the two, and provide the results in a bulleted list.

Draft an email to my recruiter to accept the Social Media Manager job offer and negotiate a later start date.

Help me write a thank you note to my colleague for going above and beyond.

Help me craft a text response to my friend who is stressed at work.

Help me draft a response to a friend who is going through a break-up.

Outline my social media post for my network about my summer internship.

Give me some ideas to surprise my concert-loving friend on their birthday.

What are the best countries to visit in May? What are the average flight prices to go to each of these places from San Francisco at that time? What are the popular activities at each of these places? Make a table with all of the above information.

Help me incorporate more plant-based options in my diet.

Brainstorm a list of team bonding activities for our summer work retreat.

I’m doing a road trip to the U.S. Southwest in November. What are the most beautiful places to visit?

Kyle Bradshaw and Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.