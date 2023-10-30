 Skip to main content

Samsung releases Android 14 update for Galaxy S23, coming to US ‘soon’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 30 2023 - 5:23 am PT
After over two months of beta testing, Samsung has today officially started rolling out Android 14 to the Galaxy S23 series in the form of One UI 6, but the update is only available in select regions to start, with the US not yet included.

Android 14 for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets comes in the form of One UI 6. The latest update to Samsung’s skin adds a few cosmetic tweaks, such as a new Quick Settings design, as well as some functional feature updates. But, overall, it should feel quite familiar to Galaxy users.

As of today, Samsung is rolling out Android 14 to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in regions including the UK and portions of Europe, such as France, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and Spain. The update weighs in at 350mb for users who are updating from the latest beta to the stable update, but for those coming directly from One UI 5.1, it’s an update of over 3GB.

But for now, the US market is not included in the rollout.

Meanwhile, Samsung has officially announced One UI 6 in a post on its newsroom. In that post, the company dives into the various AI camera features that the update delivers including its new “Enhance-X” app, improved AI image clipping (pulling subjects out of the background in a photo), as well as some various camera UI tweaks such as adding a toggle for taking high-resolution photos and improving the built-in photo editor.

Samsung says that Android 14 will launch for the Galaxy S23 series in the US “soon,” with no further timeline to share.

The company has also yet to confirm an official list of Galaxy devices that will be updated to Android 14, but anything released since 2021 at least should be eligible.

