Samsung removes Galaxy S20, Note 20, more from list of devices getting Android 14

Earlier this week Samsung announced its Android 14 update, and confirmed a list of devices that would be updated. Surprisingly, the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series were included on that list, but they’ve since been removed, confirming they likely won’t get Android 14 after all.

Android 14 launched for Google Pixel devices about a month ago, and Samsung once again beat its own record and delivered the same update with its One UI 6 skin to the Galaxy S23 series just 26 days later. It’s impressive, to say the least.

And, with that rollout for Galaxy S23, Samsung also listed nearly 30 more smartphones that would be updated. The list was in a footnote on Samsung’s press release, saying that an editing feature in One UI 6 would be available to a list of devices. Included in that list were a handful of devices from 2020, the Galaxy S20, Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Those inclusions came as a surprise as, per Samsung’s current policy, they weren’t set to provide those updates.

The footnote previously said:

Available on Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, S20 series, Note20 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G and Z Flip LTE, A54, A53, A34, A33, M54, M53, M34, M33 devices operating on One UI 6.0 or above.

In 2022, Samsung announced an updated policy for software updates on Galaxy devices, extending four years of major Android OS updates to most flagships, and even some mid-range devices. It was an industry-leading policy up until Google blew everyone out of the water with seven years of support on the Pixel 8 series. But, either way, that policy didn’t apply to Samsung’s 2020 releases, which is why Android 14 wasn’t expected to come to these smartphones.

Now, Samsung has removed mention of the Galaxy S20 series, Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 from its press release. The footnote in question now reads:

Available on Galaxy S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Z Fold4, Z Flip4, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, A54, A53, A34, A33, M54, M53, M34, M33 devices operating on One UI 6.0 or above.

While it’s a shame to see the 2020 smartphones removed, it does make sense per the company’s guidelines. Could it change? Anything is possible, but it’s definitely unlikely.

Update: Samsung has confirmed in a statement to 9to5Google that the inclusion of Galaxy S20, Note 20, and other 2020 models was in error, and those devices will not be getting Android 14.

The wrong disclaimer appeared in the “One UI 6 Update: 7 Tips for Making the Most of the AI Camera on your Galaxy” press release and we apologize for any confusion it created. We have revised the disclaimer and have removed S20 series, Note20 series Fold2, Flip 5G and Flip LTE from the eligible device list receiving One UI 6.

