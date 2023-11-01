Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount to $629, Galaxy S23 FE $100 off, more

The Nothing Phone (2) just landed on Amazon last month, and now it’s down to a new $629 low. In the same mid-range smartphone market, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE has received its first cash discounts from $500. Plus, Google Pixel Watch is now an even better value at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nothing Phone (2) now on sale

One of the very first chances to save on the new Nothing Phone (2) has arrived. The smartphone just hit Amazon late last month, and now we’re already reaping the benefits with a discount down to $629.10 shipped. This is down from its usual $699 price tag and marking a new Amazon all-time low. It’s $70 off and the first-ever price cut courtesy of Amazon. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, the and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE smartphones see first cash discounts

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This unlocked smartphone now starts at $500 for the 128GB version. It’s down from the usual $600 price tag and marking a new all-time low as the only chance to save actual cash. Today’s discount also notably follows up the original launch promotion that bundled in a $100 gift card. So now you can score the same value, just without the hassle of having to delay the savings onto a future purchase. The savings also apply to the 256GB capacity, which is now at $559.99 from its usual $660 price tag. We previously took a hands-on look in our announcement day review.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display, but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs of 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

Google Pixel Watch is an even better value at $200

If you thought that the fall Prime Day discount on Google’s original Pixel Watch was a good value, just wait until you see today’s price. Amazon is now offering the smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. It would more regularly set you back $350 and is now dropping down to the best price we have ever seen. This is $150 off and even more importantly than that, undercuts the previous Amazon sale price by an extra $10. Our hands-on review explores just how all of the fitness tracking tech stacks up for daily use, as for how it compares to the new second-generation model.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech.

