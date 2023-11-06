ChatGPT has 100 million weekly users as OpenAI launches more new features

OpenAI’s ChatGPT really blew the lid off of the whole generative AI game, and it seems the product’s initial success isn’t wearing off, as new features are incoming for over 100 million weekly users.

This week, OpenAI is hosting its first-ever developer conference where the company is announcing new features for its AI products. At that conference, OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT currently has 100 million weekly users (via The Verge), which is just a staggering figure for a product that’s not even a full year old. The company also confirmed that it has over two million developers onboard, which includes work with over 92% of Fortune 500 companies.

But that official user figure isn’t the only news this week.

OpenAI has also announced “GPTs,” a new option for anyone to create “custom versions of ChatGPT that combine instructions, extra knowledge, and any combination of skills” for specific use cases. Examples cited in a blog post include a “Creative Writing Coach,” a “Tech Advisor” to help troubleshoot issues; a “Laundry Buddy,” which could answer specific questions about stains and such; and “Game Time,” which would be used to help learn board and card games.

It seems like a wildly popular offering, especially as OpenAI says it requires “no coding.”

Anyone can easily build their own GPT—no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone. Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data.

“GPTs” will be distributed via the GPT Store, which launches later this month.

OpenAI further announced “GPT-4 Turbo,” which provides an updated knowledge base and more power, but is said to be 3x cheaper for developers to actually use. The new “Assistants API” can also use GPT’s AI power within apps, and can call on tools such as “Code Interpreter.”

