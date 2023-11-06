 Skip to main content

Google Pay sheets get Material 3 redesign on Android and web

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 6 2023 - 10:43 am PT
0 Comments
Google Pay sheet redesign

Besides in-store NFC payments, Google Pay exists on the web, as well as in Android apps, and the bottom sheet UI is now getting a Material 3 redesign.

The company says it has spent recent months “working hard to align the Google Pay user experience across Web and Android” and to offer a “more cohesive experience for your users.”

This starts with Material 3 updates to the bottom sheet. You’ll find outline-style containers that better distinguish the account, payment method, and shipping fields. There’s a full-width blue “Pay now” button that’s harder to miss at the bottom.

Meanwhile, Google has made it so that the Pay bottom sheet on the web (Chrome for Android) and Android apps are now identical. This has resulted in a “~2.5% increase in conversion rate and a ~39% reduction in errors for users using Google Pay with Chrome on Android.”

Google Pay sheet redesign

Old vs. new (in-app + web)

This Material 3 layout is also coming to the web (as seen in the cover image above), though it appears from the top, in early 2024 and has led to a “conversion rate increase of ~9%.”

The sheet UI redesign is still rolling out from a quick test of Google Pay this morning on our devices. Developers/retailers don’t need to make any changes to get the updates.

More on Google Pay:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pay

Google Pay

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com