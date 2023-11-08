Google Home app getting ready to show more sensor data, fan controls

Google yesterday recapped recent Home app launches while teasing the ability to “see more data from sensors” that might already be rolling out.

At times, the Google Home app does not allow you to access or control the full capabilities of a device. (One particular oversight is when something is possible via Assistant voice command or on the Nest Hub, but there’s just no UI in the app.) The company’s work on expanding support is ongoing, with device categories spanning from lighting to climate/energy and security, as well as appliances and entertainment. For example, supported TV sets got full playback controls, input switching, and volume adjustments earlier this year.

Next up should be letting you get more sensor readings on devices that might offer that data in addition to their main function. Google says it’s “coming soon to Public Preview,” but it might already be rolling out.

For example, reports from yesterday show Philips Hue Indoor Motion Sensors with a light (lux) level and the temperature in addition to whether there is motion.

Google yesterday also noted the ability to “control the rotation and speed of your compatible fans directly in the Home app.”

Google has yet to update its Public Preview feature list with this new capability, and we’ve reached out to the company for more information.

