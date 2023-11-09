Samsung Galaxy phones will be able to translate calls in real-time with on-device AI

Samsung is preparing a big AI push ahead of the launch of Galaxy S24, and in a new blog post, the company has confirmed plans to give Galaxy phones the ability to translate phone calls in real-time using AI.

“Coming early next year,” Samsung says that Galaxy AI will bring new features to the company’s smartphones. Samsung hasn’t really offered much insight into what those new AI features will be, but the company did announce “Gauss” yesterday as a generative AI that will be able to handle text and image generation with tools for editing, crafting messages, correcting grammar, and more.

One specific use case that Samsung is revealing, though, is “AI Live Translate Call.” Not to be confused with Android’s Live Translate feature, Samsung explains that this “Galaxy AI” feature will allow users to translate a phone call in real-time with both text and audio translations. It sounds absolutely wild, especially because Samsung claims it all happens on-device.

It’s also mentioned that the feature will be baked directly into Samsung’s phone app.

Samsung explains:

AI Live Translate Call will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it. Because it’s integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps is gone. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show. Because it’s on-device Galaxy AI, you can trust that no matter the scenario, private conversations never leave your phone.

This feature would likely make its debut with the Galaxy S24 series, which is reportedly leaning pretty heavily on AI features. Samsung is expected to launch its new flagships in January 2024.

