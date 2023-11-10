 Skip to main content

Fourth Google Store opening in 2024 on the East Coast

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 10 2023 - 3:13 pm PT
Last month, Google opened its third retail location in Mountain View following Chelsea and Williamsburg. The next Google Store will be in Boston. 

Google confirmed to the Boston Business Journal last week that the store will open in 2024. 149 Newbury St. is home to a five-story mixed-use building. 

The Google Store will be located in-between a restaurant and clothing store. Retail space is on the first floor, but the company will have storage on the second. 

This will be Google’s third store on the East Coast after the two in New York City. The Chelsea store opened in 2021 and Williamsburg followed a year later. A Mountain View location opened in October as part of a visitor center for Google’s headquarters.

So far, Google has stuck to one new store a year, but the company needs to speed things up if it wants to even begin pursuing Apple’s retail footprint. Overall, this makes for a strong indicator of its commitment to physical locations.

