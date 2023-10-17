Google now lets you buy a Pixel Buds Pro replacement case

After previously only offering earbud replacements, Google will now let you buy a new Pixel Buds Pro case in the US if you lost the original.

Historically, Google has not offered replacements for the eggshell-shaped component. People often turned to eBay if Google Support was not able to help.

Now, Google lets you buy the Pixel Buds Pro case for $70 (in the US). The transaction takes place over the Google Store, and it involves a self-service form. It starts by asking whether the “Replacement reason” is lost/missing or damaged. You’ll continue to select the exact color. (That said, cases on the Pro model are not color-matched — the interior is black — to the buds, compared to the cheaper variant.)

*Note – This troubleshooter is currently only available in the US. If you want to submit a replacement request outside of the US, please contact us by going to the Help Center.

While the Pixel Buds A-Series is listed, Google is only offering a single left or right earbud, as well as ear tip replacements. If you select Pixel Buds Pro, the “Charging case” appears. You then proceed to shipping and payment.

This is a long time coming and comes as buds and cases are frequently lost items, given their size. It follows the software update that just rolled out.

