Google now lets you buy a Pixel Buds Pro replacement case

After previously only offering earbud replacements, Google will now let you buy a new Pixel Buds Pro case in the US if you lost the original.
Historically, Google has not offered replacements for the eggshell-shaped component. People often turned to eBay if Google Support was not able to help.
Now, Google lets you buy the Pixel Buds Pro case for $70 (in the US). The transaction takes place over the Google Store, and it involves a self-service form. It starts by asking whether the “Replacement reason” is lost/missing or damaged. You’ll continue to select the exact color. (That said, cases on the Pro model are not color-matched — the interior is black — to the buds, compared to the cheaper variant.)
*Note – This troubleshooter is currently only available in the US. If you want to submit a replacement request outside of the US, please contact us by going to the Help Center.
While the Pixel Buds A-Series is listed, Google is only offering a single left or right earbud, as well as ear tip replacements. If you select Pixel Buds Pro, the “Charging case” appears. You then proceed to shipping and payment.
This is a long time coming and comes as buds and cases are frequently lost items, given their size. It follows the software update that just rolled out.
More on Pixel Buds Pro:
- How to access the Pixel Buds web app on Chromebooks
- Google rolls out Pixel Buds Pro 5.9 update with Conversation Detection
- If Google launched ‘Pixel Buds Pro 2,’ what would you change? [Poll]
- Google emailing 40% off discount codes for Pixel Buds Pro
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments