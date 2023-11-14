 Skip to main content

Google is looking into broken music apps in Android Auto following Android 14 update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 14 2023 - 5:24 am PT
3 Comments
android auto spotify

The update to Android 14 is becoming available to more and more smartphones as of late, but for Android Auto users, the update has broken some music apps.

The ability to stream music from your phone with app controls is one of the biggest reasons to use Android Auto, which is why this bug is particularly frustrating. Affected users report that, after updating to Android 14, their music apps have just randomly gone silent on Android Auto. The issue seems to be separate from specific apps, with users reporting the problem across Spotify, YouTube Music, and others, and reports have come from a variety of vehicle makes and models as well.

For those affected, it’s reported that the music apps act as if music is playing, but no sound comes out of the speakers. We’ve spotted reports across Google’s forums as well as on Reddit. It’s primarily affecting Pixel phones right now, as those are the devices that currently have Android 14 updates widely available.

Workarounds that some users have mentioned include restarting the song, or just restarting the whole connection, as this issue doesn’t seem to consistently knock out audio.

While the issue doesn’t seem to be massively widespread, it’s gotten enough attention to where Google has added it to a known issues list, and is asking for more bug reports to investigate it further. Hopefully, though, Google will be able to identify a fix soon as Android 14 is rapidly speeding up its rollout to non-Pixel devices.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.