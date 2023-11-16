 Skip to main content

Android 14 for Galaxy S23 is now in Korea, widely available in US, Galaxy S22 is next

8 Comments
samsung galaxy s23 ultra

Samsung first launched Android 14 for the Galaxy S23 series in late October, but the update is finally expanding more widely as users in the US can easily get it, and it’s also now live in Korea.

When Samsung’s Android 14 update first came out, it was limited primarily to users in Europe. At the time, there was no word from the company on when it was expected to arrive in the United States and other regions.

However, the update did quietly go live in the past few days. We first spotted users who had been in the beta program getting their One UI 6 updates early last week, and SamMobile later spotted the update’s wider release on Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra both on carrier-locked and unlocked devices.

At this point, the Galaxy S23’s Android 14 update should be widely available to everyone in the US.

Meanwhile, Samsung still has a few regions left on its list, such as Canada. But the company’s home country of South Korea can now be crossed off the list, as Tarun Vats on Twitter/X spotted the 3GB One UI 6 update rolling out to Galaxy S23 in Korea today.

And, at the same time, Samsung is finally moving on to other devices. The Galaxy S22 series is now getting One UI 6 in portions of Europe, but so far only for those who were previously enrolled in the beta program. But, that does mean a wider release is right around the corner.

More on Samsung:

