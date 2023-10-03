Google Calendar rolling out event sharing using links

Google Calendar is getting the ability to share events via links to match the ubiquity of video meeting links in recent years.

Once live for your account, opening a Calendar event will reveal a “Share” button near the top of the screen. This will generate a calendar.app.google/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx link for you to copy and send. The default message is as follows:

Test event Oct 3 • 10:30 – 11:30 AM • View details & RSVP https://calendar.app.google/xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Those that visit the URL, which opens in browsers, can find event details and respond. The latter is a one-click process if they are signed in to their Google Account, but otherwise guests have to enter their email.

Right now, links can only be generated on the Android app. On the privacy front, Google notes how all “Shared events are public, even if your calendar or the event is private.”

You can share an event whether or not you added guests to the event.

The company explains how “Event titles aren’t searchable on the internet,” while you have to delete the event to deactivate a link. Basically, trust who you’re sharing links with. Google has more details on that here.

Sharing Calendar events via links is only available for personal Google Accounts and not Workspace. It’s not yet widely rolled out as we’re only seeing this live on a single device today.

